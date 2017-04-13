Oklahoma's Parrish Cobb Arrested For ...

Oklahoma's Parrish Cobb Arrested For Armed Robbery For Second Time In Three Months

Bob Stoops and his Oklahoma football program may have a wee bit of a discipline problem. On Thursday we learned Sooners freshman cornerback Parrish Cobb was arrested for armed robberyagainfor the second time in three months.

