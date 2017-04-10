Oklahoman author, Texas dispute ownership of 'lunar Bibles'

Ten microfilm Bibles once launched hundreds of thousands of miles into space sit landlocked today inside an Oklahoma courthouse while a legal battle rages in two states over who is the rightful owner of the celestial keepsakes. Eight of the 10 tiny holy books in dispute landed on the surface of the moon during NASA's 1971 Apollo 14 mission, carried in a pouch by astronaut Edgar Mitchell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.