Oklahoma Watch: Want to email your state representative? First fill out the form
A change to the Oklahoma House website removed legislators' public email addresses and replaced them with a contact form that some critics believe will restrict access to lawmakers. The House replaced public emails with online forms that require senders to disclose their first and last names, address and telephone number - information that previously wasn't required to email lawmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due...
|2 min
|payagainandagain
|1
|Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ...
|14 min
|payagainandagain
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|1 hr
|What do you know
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|seektruth
|18,089
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Mon
|churchterror
|2
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Mon
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Cvillian
|47
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC