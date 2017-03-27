Oklahoma Watch: As meth surges, overd...

Oklahoma Watch: As meth surges, overdose deaths reach new record

A record number of Oklahomans died from drug overdoses in 2016, and for the first time in years, methamphetamine was the single biggest killer, preliminary data shows. An Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control analysis shows 952 people died from overdoses, and the number is likely to rise as pending autopsies are finalized.

