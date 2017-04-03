Oklahoma Voters Head To The Polls Tuesday
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday as many municipalities across the state, large and small, will be holding elections, as well as a few school districts. Wagoner County residents will be voting to extend a one-cent sales tax for the next 10 years, part of which will go toward road and bridge improvements.
