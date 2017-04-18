Oklahoma Vice: 4/20 rally at state capitol canceled
A victory rally the group Oklahomans for Health had planned at the state capitol this Thursday has been canceled due to permitting issues and a dust-up with Sen. Connie Johnson. April 20, or "4/20" is like Cinco de Mayo, the Fourth of July and Bastille Day all rolled into one for the pro-cannabis community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|21 min
|SeekTruth
|18,166
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Mon
|coffinflyrd
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Apr 16
|WarForOil
|83,966
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
|Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste...
|Apr 14
|soverign
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC