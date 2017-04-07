Oklahoma teenager gets 35 years in "shockingly cruel" shooting of ex-UFC fighter

A Tulsa juvenile has been sentenced as an adult to prison after he entered blind guilty pleas to what a judge called the "shockingly cruel" shootings of a former UFC fighter and his son. The Tulsa World reports 17-year-old Harold Thompson received 35 years in prison Thursday for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

