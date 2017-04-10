Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: On Losing ...

Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: On Losing Skid, Sooners Return Home for Kansas Series

Oklahoma started the season like gangbusters, which is why its 27-13, 5-4 record still looks pretty good. But the Sooners went an abysmal 1-7 on the recent road trip that took them to Texas, Michigan, Oral Roberts and Dallas Baptist.

