Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: On Losing Skid, Sooners Return Home for Kansas Series
Oklahoma started the season like gangbusters, which is why its 27-13, 5-4 record still looks pretty good. But the Sooners went an abysmal 1-7 on the recent road trip that took them to Texas, Michigan, Oral Roberts and Dallas Baptist.
