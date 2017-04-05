Oklahoma senior narrows down her choi...

Oklahoma senior narrows down her choices after being accepted by all 8 Ivy League schools

An Oklahoma senior has to make a tough decision - which Ivy League school will she attend after being accepted into all 8? Sarah Cameron, of Jenks, was accepted into all 8 Ivy League Schools: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth University, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

