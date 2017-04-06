Oklahoma Sen. Lankford to hold Facebo...

Oklahoma Sen. Lankford to hold Facebook Live conversation, meetings with constituents

Sen. James Lankford announced that he will hold a Facebook Live conversation on Thursday, April 6 on his Facebook page. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., but may change due to the Senate's schedule.

