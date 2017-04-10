Oklahoma ScissorTales: Few obvious flaws in Oklahoma's election system
In Minnesota's 2008 U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Norm Coleman defeated Democrat Al Franken by 215 votes on Election Day. During a mandatory recount, officials concluded 953 absentee ballots had been wrongly rejected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|seektruth
|18,137
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|15 hr
|What do you know
|6
|Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste...
|19 hr
|soverign
|1
|I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn...
|22 hr
|nedobs
|3
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Wed
|labrat
|1
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC