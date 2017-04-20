Oklahoma QB Chris Robison, DB Ronnie LaRue Arrested for Public Intoxication
Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison and defensive back Ronnie LaRue were cited for public intoxication early Sunday morning, hours after the Sooners' spring game. According to arrest records obtained by Brooke Pryor of the Oklahoman, Robison was booked at 3:33 a.m. Sunday and LaRue was booked at 5:33 a.m. Robison is a highly touted prep star who enrolled early at Oklahoma for the spring semester.
