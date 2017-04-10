Oklahoma physicians: Pioneering medical program aids rural parts of state
A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a striking health gap between Americans living in rural areas and those in urban areas. Compared with urban dwellers, people in rural communities have higher death rates and suffer more preventable deaths from heart disease, stroke, injury and chronic respiratory disease.
