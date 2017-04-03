Oklahoma officals release video of fatal police shooting
'She ended police brutality with a can of soda': Twitter blasts Kendall Jenner's new Pepsi ad for 'mocking' Black Lives Matter Female mastermind, 68, behind twisted plot to rob bank by attaching bomb to neck of pizza delivery boy and blowing him up dies in jail - seven years into her life sentence North Korea 'fires a ballistic missile into the East Sea' just a day before Trump and China's Xi meet to discuss Kim Jong-un's rogue nation Pressure mounts on Bill O'Reilly as 21 companies now pull ads from his Fox News show amid sexual harassment allegations as National Organization for Women calls for him to be fired 'I covered your sexual harassment allegations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Sid
|83,962
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|seektruth
|18,007
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Elk City
|492
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC