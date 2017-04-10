Oklahoma Legislature honors 45th Infa...

Oklahoma Legislature honors 45th Infantry Division

Oklahoma's adjutant general says members of the state's Army and Air Force National Guard are "protecting us at home and defeating our enemies abroad." Major General Robbie Asher spoke to a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature Tuesday as lawmakers honored members of Oklahoma's 45th Infantry Bridge and other National Guard units.

