Oklahoma Legislature honors 45th Infantry Division
Oklahoma's adjutant general says members of the state's Army and Air Force National Guard are "protecting us at home and defeating our enemies abroad." Major General Robbie Asher spoke to a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature Tuesday as lawmakers honored members of Oklahoma's 45th Infantry Bridge and other National Guard units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|seektruth
|18,088
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|3 hr
|absurd
|1
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|19 hr
|churchterror
|2
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Mon
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Cvillian
|47
|Family says skeletal remains found are those of...
|Mon
|mushroomcloud
|1
|Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abuse Tulsa Husband
|Sun
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC