Oklahoma legislative changes to criminal justice reform bills may...
State House committee changes to criminal justice reform bills this past week could undermine efforts to lower Oklahoma's high incarceration rate, reform advocates say. Former House Speaker Kris Steele, another reform advocate, said if the amendments remain in the bills in their current form, he believes they would thwart the state's ability to lower its prison population.
