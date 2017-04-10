Oklahoma Jurors expected to hear audio from Tulsa Police Officer...
A judge will allow audio evidence during a manslaughter trial for an Oklahoma police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man. Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept.
