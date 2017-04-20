Oklahoma judge dead days after arrest...

Oklahoma judge dead days after arrest on abuse complaint

16 hrs ago

A Muskogee municipal judge has been found dead in his home less than a week after being arrested - but never charged - on a domestic abuse complaint. Muskogee police issued a statement saying Judge Bart Fite was found dead around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by officers investigating a reported shooting at the home.

