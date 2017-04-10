Oklahoma is laboratory for research o...

Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-induced earthquakes

There are 1 comment on the EurekAlert! story from Wednesday, titled Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-induced earthquakes. In it, EurekAlert! reports that:

In 2016, a spate of earthquakes in Oklahoma resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses, occurring as part of an unprecedented increase in the regional earthquake rate that is likely caused by an increase in wastewater injection from oil and gas production. Earthquakes such as the February 2016 magnitude 5.1 Fairview quake, November 2016's 5.0 Cushing quake, and the September 2016 5.8 Pawnee quake--the state's largest in historic times--have made Oklahoma a laboratory for studying human-induced seismicity, according to researchers gathering at the 2017 Seismological Society of America's Annual meeting.

labrat

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Yesterday
Oklahoma is a laboratory for everything under the sun. Whatever idiotic thingthey decide to do,they term it "studies,"

Try buying one of their torure chambers. It is impossible to live in/on your own property without paying extortion fees.

Physciatric grants I suspect.

Wait til you see how their specimen children have turned out.

no wonder the Washington Post wants to interview a UCO professor on builing for terrorism...they supply plenty of it.
Chicago, IL

