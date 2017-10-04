Oklahoma House leadership investigating after email warning of 'cross-dressers'
Leaders of the Oklahoma House of Representatives are investigating an email sent by the head of the page staff warning of "cross-dressers" in the state Capitol. "As per the Speaker's office, Pages are being allowed access to the ladies restroom across from 401, for today.
