Oklahoma House Democrats Propose Budget Plan
They're proposing a budget aimed at increasing taxes on oil and gas companies as well as some of the top earners in the state with the hope of properly funding public safety, public education and healthcare. Desperation is what they are feeling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|11 hr
|seektruth
|18,053
|Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For...
|Thu
|trashinfuelpump
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Wed
|What da
|493
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Jenkin
|83,963
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Apr 3
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC