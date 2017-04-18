Oklahoma home demolished where 5 family members were killed
Back in 2015, brothers 16-year-old Michael Bever and 18-year-old Robert Bever stabbed their family members. A 13-year-old girl, who was stabbed but survived, told police that her eldest brothers had attacked her family.
