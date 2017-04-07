Oklahoma Earthquakes Lawsuit Against Energy Companies Dismissed
The lawsuit, filed last year on behalf of Sierra Club Oklahoma, asked for a reduction of production waste from Devon Energy Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp. and New Dominion LLC, The Oklahoman reported. The environmental group wanted an independent earthquake monitoring and prediction center to analyze the companies' wastewater volumes and connections to induced seismicity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|seektruth
|18,059
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|The Best of the Best
|83,963
|Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For...
|Apr 6
|trashinfuelpump
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Apr 5
|What da
|493
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Apr 3
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC