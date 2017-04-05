Oklahoma court dismisses lawsuit agai...

Oklahoma court dismisses lawsuit against three energy companies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Last year, the Sierra Club and Public Justice filed a federal lawsuit against three energy companies that use hydraulic fracturing in the state. The groups say the production waste from fracking have contributed to an alarming increase in earthquake activity over the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 hr seektruth 18,049
News Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For... 17 hr trashinfuelpump 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Wed What da 493
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Wed Jenkin 83,963
News Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08) Apr 3 Elk City 45
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Apr 1 alotofneedsunmet 1
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Mar 30 yuoyou 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC