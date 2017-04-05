Oklahoma court dismisses lawsuit against three energy companies
Last year, the Sierra Club and Public Justice filed a federal lawsuit against three energy companies that use hydraulic fracturing in the state. The groups say the production waste from fracking have contributed to an alarming increase in earthquake activity over the past few years.
