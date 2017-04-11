Oklahoma couple arrested following 8-...

Oklahoma couple arrested following 8-year-old's carbon monoxide death

Officials with DHS were already investigating Noel Cruz and Zaneta Campbell after learning about allegations of abuse in their home. Investigators say Noel Cruz had meth in his system when a neighbor found him and the boy unconscious in their home.

