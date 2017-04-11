Oklahoma couple arrested following 8-year-old's carbon monoxide death
Officials with DHS were already investigating Noel Cruz and Zaneta Campbell after learning about allegations of abuse in their home. Investigators say Noel Cruz had meth in his system when a neighbor found him and the boy unconscious in their home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|50 min
|absurd
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|18,085
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|16 hr
|churchterror
|2
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|22 hr
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|Cvillian
|47
|Family says skeletal remains found are those of...
|Mon
|mushroomcloud
|1
|Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abuse Tulsa Husband
|Sun
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC