Oklahoma City bombing remembered 22 y...

Oklahoma City bombing remembered 22 years later

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Brian Martinez, 31, attaches a wreath made of family photos to his father's chair in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, the 22nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed is father, Rev. Gilbert X. Martinez.Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 18 min Shaky Jake 83,967
News Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08) Wed homecarepalmbeach 6
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Tue SeekTruth 18,172
News Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun... Apr 17 coffinflyrd 1
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... Apr 15 Joni Schuyler 2
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Apr 14 LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Apr 14 What do you know 6
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC