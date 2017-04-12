Oklahoma Bill Would Allow Health Insu...

Oklahoma Bill Would Allow Health Insurance Sales Across State Lines

The Oklahoma House Insurance Committee has passed a bill that will allow individuals to purchase health insurance across state lines. Senate Bill 478, by state Rep. Lewis Moore and Bill Brown of the Senate, will allow the Oklahoma Insurance Department to compact with other states in offering more affordable and better tailored individual health insurance policies across state lines.

