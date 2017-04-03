Oklahoma authorities release video of fatal police shooting -
Police released an officer's body camera video of the fatal police shooting of a man when officers say backed a pickup truck toward two Oklahoma law officers after leading a state trooper on a vehicle pursuit. "The suspect puts his vehicle in reverse, backs up in the direction of the officer and the trooper, and that's when they discharged their weapons," Oklahoma City Police Capt.
