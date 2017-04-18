Oklahoma Among States Seeing Decrease In Opioid-Related Deaths
Prescription opioid abuse is an epidemic that kills thousands every year. However, Oklahoma is one state that has succeeded in seeing opioid-related deaths decrease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Juan Carlos
|83,970
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|8 hr
|Rswan
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|11 hr
|seektruth
|18,184
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|12 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Freshly
|10
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|Apr 21
|Another nameless ...
|11,306
|Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08)
|Apr 19
|homecarepalmbeach
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC