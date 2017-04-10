Oklahoma amends marijuana definition

Oklahoma amends marijuana definition

Gov. Mary Fallin on Monday signed a law that would exempt cannabidiol products from Oklahoma's definition of marijuana if they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Cannabidiol products, like those seen in this file photo, are related to marijuana but have no psychoactive effects.

