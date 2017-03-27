Oklahoma affordable housing needs go ...

Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet

The state's affordable housing need grew even as population growth slowed due to the crude oil price slide and economic downturn, according to an update of the comprehensive Oklahoma Housing Needs Assessment released a year ago. David Puckett, senior vice president at JLL Valuation & Advisory Services in Tulsa, gave updated figures Thursday at the Commercial Real Estate Summit presented by the Central Oklahoma Commercial Association of Realtors at the University of Central Oklahoma.

