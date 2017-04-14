Oklahoma a oewitcha gets life terms for terrorizing grandchild
There are 1 comment on the WRIC-TV Richmond story from Friday, titled Oklahoma a oewitcha gets life terms for terrorizing grandchild. In it, WRIC-TV Richmond reports that:
An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to life in prison. The Oklahoman reports 51-year-old Geneva Robinson was sentenced Thursday to three consecutive life terms.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Another mentally ill Okie being housed for life when medication and keeping her away from children would suffice.
Now the child won't be able to get the treatment it needs due to funding and will most likely be placed in a foster home filled with neglect and more illness.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|seektruth
|18,145
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|7 hr
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Herman
|83,965
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Fri
|What do you know
|6
|Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste...
|Fri
|soverign
|1
|I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn...
|Fri
|nedobs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC