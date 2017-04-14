Oklahoma a oewitcha gets life terms f...

Oklahoma a oewitcha gets life terms for terrorizing grandchild

There are 1 comment on the WRIC-TV Richmond story from Friday, titled Oklahoma a oewitcha gets life terms for terrorizing grandchild. In it, WRIC-TV Richmond reports that:

An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to life in prison. The Oklahoman reports 51-year-old Geneva Robinson was sentenced Thursday to three consecutive life terms.

shameful

Phoenix, AZ

#1 15 hrs ago
Another mentally ill Okie being housed for life when medication and keeping her away from children would suffice.
Now the child won't be able to get the treatment it needs due to funding and will most likely be placed in a foster home filled with neglect and more illness.
