WRIC-TV Richmond story from Friday, titled Oklahoma a oewitcha gets life terms for terrorizing grandchild.

An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to life in prison. The Oklahoman reports 51-year-old Geneva Robinson was sentenced Thursday to three consecutive life terms.

