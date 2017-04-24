Okla. schools beset by high principal...

Okla. schools beset by high principal turnover

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

For decades, principals have come and gone at Tulsa's McLain High School in Oklahoma so frequently, it's nearly unheard of for a student to complete all four years of high school without seeing a new face in the principal's office. The school has had at least 11 principals or co-principals since 2000 and now is losing yet another one, who, after three years in the job, is leaving after the school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr SeekTruth 18,188
News Former director of Oklahoma charity gets 10 mon... 11 hr nohope 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Sun Juan Carlos 83,970
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Sun Rswan 2
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... Sun Defeat Nancy Pelosi 2
News Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10) Sun Freshly 10
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) Apr 21 Another nameless ... 11,306
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC