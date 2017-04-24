Okla. schools beset by high principal turnover
For decades, principals have come and gone at Tulsa's McLain High School in Oklahoma so frequently, it's nearly unheard of for a student to complete all four years of high school without seeing a new face in the principal's office. The school has had at least 11 principals or co-principals since 2000 and now is losing yet another one, who, after three years in the job, is leaving after the school year.
