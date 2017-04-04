Oil, gas producers ask Oklahoma Legis...

Oil, gas producers ask Oklahoma Legislature to increase tax

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A group of small oil and natural gas producers in Oklahoma have formed an alliance and are asking the Legislature to increase the gross production tax back to 7 percent, saying the industry is committed to helping solve the state's budget crisis. The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance announced Monday it plans to ask lawmakers to get rid of a generous tax cut on oil and natural gas production that was approved by the Legislature in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 8 hr Sid 83,962
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 19 hr seektruth 18,007
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Mon Elk City 492
News Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08) Mon Elk City 45
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Apr 1 alotofneedsunmet 1
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Mar 30 yuoyou 2
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... Mar 30 yuoyou 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC