Officials search for cause of Oklahoma creek contamination

20 hrs ago

Eight months after fish and turtles died in an Oklahoma creek, when saltwater levels spiked and water temperature at the bottom of the creek hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit, there still isn't a definitive answer as to where the saltwater came from. Oklahoma State University geology professor Todd Halihan tells the Tulsa World that contamination in North Bird Creek is likely from deep in the earth.

