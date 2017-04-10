No New Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week
There have been no new deaths as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64.
