No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott speaks to media about Elizabeth Rodriguez, the get away driver in a failed burglary resulting in the death of three, at the Wagoner County Courthouse on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Wagoner, Okla. Rodriguez told television reporters that she feels guilty, but not responsible for their deaths and that she has little compassion for the man who shot them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.