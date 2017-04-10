News 2 hour ago 4:33 p.m.Grandma Gets...

News 2 hour ago 4:33 p.m.Grandma Gets Life for Dressing as Witch to 'Torture' 7-Year-Old

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Geneva Robinson has been sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse, admitting that she dressed up as a witch to terrify and abuse her young granddaughter. A 51-year-old woman who dressed as a witch named Nelda to "repeatedly torture" her 7-year-old granddaughter received three life sentences Thursday, the reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 21 min seektruth 18,150
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 8 hr WarForOil 83,966
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... Sat Joni Schuyler 2
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Fri LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Apr 14 What do you know 6
News Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste... Apr 14 soverign 1
News I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn... Apr 14 nedobs 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC