Morning Fog Possible Across Northeast Oklahoma
We have several items of interest for the next few days including a front nearing northern Oklahoma late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and a strong upper level system that will influence the state Friday into Saturday morning. A few strong to severe storms may be possible with both systems but the 2nd one will have much stronger dynamics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|seektruth
|18,159
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Mon
|coffinflyrd
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|83,966
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
|Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste...
|Apr 14
|soverign
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC