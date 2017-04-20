More Showers & Storms In Store For Eastern Oklahoma
One round of rain has moved out, but more showers and storms are headed towards eastern Oklahoma for our Sunday. Plentiful moisture continues to stream from the Gulf of Mexico into Texas and Oklahoma today, helping feed a strong low-pressure system moving across Texas.
