Missing Tenn. teen spotted with teach...

Missing Tenn. teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher Tad Cummins almost three weeks ago, has been spotted at a store in Oklahoma City. The photos show that Cummins appears to have dyed his hair darker, and Thomas' hair appears to have been dyed red.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 57 min seektruth 18,004
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) 2 hr Elk City 492
News Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08) 2 hr Elk City 45
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Sat alotofneedsunmet 1
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Mar 30 yuoyou 2
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... Mar 30 yuoyou 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mar 30 WarForOil 83,961
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC