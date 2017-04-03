Missing Tenn. teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma
Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher Tad Cummins almost three weeks ago, has been spotted at a store in Oklahoma City. The photos show that Cummins appears to have dyed his hair darker, and Thomas' hair appears to have been dyed red.
