Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Oklahoma deputy
In this photo provided by the Noble County, Okla, Sheriff's Office, Nathan Aaron LeForce is pictured in an undated booking photo. Leforce, the suspect in the Tuesday, April 18, 2017 fatal shooting of Logan County Sheriff's Deputy David Wade, has been taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|83,968
|Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08)
|Wed
|homecarepalmbeach
|6
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|SeekTruth
|18,172
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Apr 17
|coffinflyrd
|1
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC