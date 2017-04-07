Man accused of killing Oklahoma officer officially booked into jail
Around 11:30 p.m on March 26, Officer Justin Terney pulled over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper. "You got your driver's license and registration ready?" dash cam video showed Officer Justin Terney asking Brooklyn Williams during the traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|18,051
|Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For...
|Thu
|trashinfuelpump
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Wed
|What da
|493
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Jenkin
|83,963
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Apr 3
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC