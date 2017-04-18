Logan Co. Fatal Shooting Suspect Claimed Multiple Gang Ties

The accused shooter in Tuesday's homicide and manhunt claimed to have ties to criminal networks, including a white nationalist group, according to 2015 court documents. The woman told police she and LeForce would go for "long rides" and brag about his ability to be "untouched" and having "power" in the criminal networks known as the Irish Mob and Universal Aryan Brotherhood, often called the UAB.

