Lawmakers call for investigation of O...

Lawmakers call for investigation of Oklahoma Veteran Affairs -

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Lawmakers are calling for an investigation and audit of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, citing a list of complaints about the agency's policies and purchasing decisions. Rep. Brian Renegar of McAlester leads the group of Democrat representatives, including Vinita's Chuck Hoskin, Owasso's Dale Derby and Broken Arrow's Mike Ritze, The Oklahoman reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 hr seektruth 18,096
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... 5 hr labrat 1
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... 8 hr Priscilla 4
News Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due... 9 hr Zeke 3
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 9 hr Guest 5
News OSBI Continues Search For Evidence In Homicide ... Tue thesebones 1
News Edmond Woman Injured During Encounter With Two ... Tue thesebones 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC