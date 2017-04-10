Lawmakers call for investigation of Oklahoma Veteran Affairs -
Lawmakers are calling for an investigation and audit of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, citing a list of complaints about the agency's policies and purchasing decisions. Rep. Brian Renegar of McAlester leads the group of Democrat representatives, including Vinita's Chuck Hoskin, Owasso's Dale Derby and Broken Arrow's Mike Ritze, The Oklahoman reported.
