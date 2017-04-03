Large Mountain Lion Killed By Oklahoma Wildlife Officer
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture says a Wildlife Services officer killed a mountain lion in the Panhandle over the weekend. The agency said a Cimarron County landowner notified a game warden on Saturday, April 1st, that his son reported that a mountain lion had killed sheep near the driveway of his home.
