Large Mountain Lion Killed By Oklahoma Wildlife Officer

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture says a Wildlife Services officer killed a mountain lion in the Panhandle over the weekend. The agency said a Cimarron County landowner notified a game warden on Saturday, April 1st, that his son reported that a mountain lion had killed sheep near the driveway of his home.

