KFOR's Linda Cavanaugh inducted into ...

KFOR's Linda Cavanaugh inducted into Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The ceremony, sponsored by the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, was held on Thursday at the Oklahoma History Center.. "We are honored to induct these six Oklahoma women into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame," said Linda Haneborg, chair of 2017 Oklahoma Women Hall of Fame, commissioner for the OCSW and a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 6 hr seektruth 18,059
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 13 hr The Best of the Best 83,963
News Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For... Apr 6 trashinfuelpump 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Apr 5 What da 493
News Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08) Apr 3 Elk City 45
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Apr 1 alotofneedsunmet 1
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Mar 30 yuoyou 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC