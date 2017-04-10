Jury trial ordered for Oklahoma workp...

Jury trial ordered for Oklahoma workplace beheading suspect

20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An Oklahoma judge has refused to accept a guilty plea from a man charged with beheading one co-worker and trying to behead another at a food processing plant. Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley instead ordered a jury trial for 32-year-old Alton Nolen after Nolen refused to speak to her during a hearing Tuesday.

