Jury trial ordered for Oklahoma workplace beheading suspect
" An Oklahoma judge has refused to accept a guilty plea from a man charged with beheading one co-worker and trying to behead another at a food processing plant. Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley instead ordered a jury trial for 32-year-old Alton Nolen after Nolen refused to speak to her during a hearing Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Continues Search For Evidence In Homicide ...
|7 hr
|thesebones
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|seektruth
|18,091
|Edmond Woman Injured During Encounter With Two ...
|9 hr
|thesebones
|1
|Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due...
|10 hr
|payagainandagain
|1
|Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ...
|10 hr
|payagainandagain
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|11 hr
|What do you know
|2
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Mon
|churchterror
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC