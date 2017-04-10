Jimmy Webb plans Oklahoma book signin...

Jimmy Webb plans Oklahoma book signings; Catherine Zeta-Jones added to Carnegie Hall celebration

Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will perform at the star-studded May 3 "A Celebration Of The Music Of Jimmy Webb: The Cake And The Rain" at New York City's Carnegie Hall. Presented by City Winery, the event will celebrate Elk City native Jimmy Webb's singular legacy and his timeless hit songs, including "Wichita Lineman," "MacArthur Park," "Galveston," "Didn't We," and "All I Know."

