In The 1920s, A Community Conspired T...

In The 1920s, A Community Conspired To Kill Native Americans For Their Oil Money

There are 1 comment on the National Public Radio story from 15 hrs ago, titled In The 1920s, A Community Conspired To Kill Native Americans For Their Oil Money. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

Ernest and Mollie Burkhart married in 1917. Unbeknownst to Mollie, a member of the Osage tribe, the marriage was part of a larger plot to steal her family's oil wealth.

communitystalkin g

Phoenix, AZ

#1 12 hrs ago
That's the Okie way. Hard to believe an entire community would work together in such a manner, but it happens. It's still happening today.

The Indians are about the only people that are easy to get along with in Okla.

I recall a vendor at a Paseo St. art festival telling this tale. Most try to shove you along and the "ching-ching" is the most important thing-thing. She sat there and told me this story for about 30 minutes.

The more they try to steal, the poorer a state they become. They are one of the lowest ranking states in America today.

When I die, I want my epitaph to read: I did not die in Oklahoma!
Chicago, IL

