There are on the National Public Radio story from 15 hrs ago, titled In The 1920s, A Community Conspired To Kill Native Americans For Their Oil Money. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

Ernest and Mollie Burkhart married in 1917. Unbeknownst to Mollie, a member of the Osage tribe, the marriage was part of a larger plot to steal her family's oil wealth.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Public Radio.